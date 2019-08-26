Tortoise Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 942,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $780,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 280,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,699,000 after acquiring an additional 114,804 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.31. 2,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,248. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.35. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.53.

