Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $5.12 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 10.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,098 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.3% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,193.3% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Delphi Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $146.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,028,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,872,380. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.04. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.35 and a fifty-two week high of $154.51.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

