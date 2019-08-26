Tortoise Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,613.8% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.20. The company had a trading volume of 10,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,529. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $57.04 and a 12-month high of $78.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.64.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

