Tortoise Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,855 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,019,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,004,000 after purchasing an additional 256,670 shares during the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 135.9% in the second quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 101,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 58,707 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 173,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,073,000 after acquiring an additional 42,513 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 148,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,423,000 after buying an additional 33,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,990,000.

Get VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,073. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.99. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.27 and a fifty-two week high of $64.81.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.