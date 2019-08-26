TOR Minerals International (NASDAQ:TORM) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.24

Shares of TOR Minerals International Inc (NASDAQ:TORM) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.24 and traded as low as $4.20. TOR Minerals International shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.77.

TOR Minerals International Company Profile (NASDAQ:TORM)

TOR Minerals International, Inc is a manufacturer and seller of mineral products for use as pigments and extenders, primarily in the manufacture of paints, industrial coatings plastics, and solid surface applications. The Company’s specialty mineral products, which include flame retardant and smoke suppressant fillers, engineered fillers, and titanium dioxide (TiO2)-color hybrid pigments, are designed for use in plastics, coatings, paints and catalysts applications, as well as a range of other industrial applications.

