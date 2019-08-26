TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) Given a $19.00 Price Target by B. Riley Analysts

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) has been assigned a $19.00 price objective by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 156.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TiVo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered TiVo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. TiVo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

NASDAQ TIVO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.41. 28,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,196. The stock has a market cap of $962.21 million, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.20. TiVo has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $14.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average of $8.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $176.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.48 million. TiVo had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 52.02%. TiVo’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TiVo will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TIVO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in TiVo by 442.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,157,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,028,000 after buying an additional 4,206,268 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in TiVo by 1,223.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,528,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,265,000 after buying an additional 1,413,035 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in TiVo by 430.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,072,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,906,000 after buying an additional 870,635 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP boosted its position in TiVo by 161.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,265,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,329,000 after buying an additional 781,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in TiVo by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,746,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,277,000 after buying an additional 462,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

About TiVo

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

