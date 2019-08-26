TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) Receives $22.33 Average PT from Analysts

TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSU shares. ValuEngine lowered TIM Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded TIM Participacoes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. New Street Research upgraded TIM Participacoes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TIM Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on TIM Participacoes from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of TSU stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.20. The company had a trading volume of 24,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.06. TIM Participacoes has a twelve month low of $12.79 and a twelve month high of $17.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in TIM Participacoes in the second quarter valued at about $452,000. Newfoundland Capital Management boosted its holdings in TIM Participacoes by 81.5% in the second quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 243,140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 109,200 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in TIM Participacoes by 100.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,329 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in TIM Participacoes by 0.5% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,765,517 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 12,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in TIM Participacoes by 7.3% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 202,090 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 13,830 shares during the last quarter. 14.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TIM Participacoes Company Profile

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. The company offers prepaid and postpaid services; corporate solutions for mobile or fixed services, as well as mobile-to-mobile services; value-added services; financial and other services; digital channels; and customer services.

