TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) Receives $22.33 Average PT from Analysts

TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.33.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSU shares. ValuEngine lowered TIM Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded TIM Participacoes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. New Street Research upgraded TIM Participacoes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TIM Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on TIM Participacoes from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th.
Shares of TSU stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.20. The company had a trading volume of 24,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.06. TIM Participacoes has a twelve month low of $12.79 and a twelve month high of $17.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.19.
TIM Participacoes Company Profile
TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. The company offers prepaid and postpaid services; corporate solutions for mobile or fixed services, as well as mobile-to-mobile services; value-added services; financial and other services; digital channels; and customer services.
