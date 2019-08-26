Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Given a $50.00 Price Target by Cowen Analysts

Cowen set a $50.00 price objective on Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TLRY. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Tilray in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of Tilray in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilray from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tilray currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.15.

Shares of TLRY stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.20. 1,453,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,019,528. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.13 and a 200 day moving average of $53.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Tilray has a 52-week low of $27.83 and a 52-week high of $300.00. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion and a PE ratio of -34.39.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $45.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 37.64% and a negative net margin of 121.73%. The company’s revenue was up 373.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tilray will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Tilray news, Director Christine St.Clare sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $200,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 255.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 6,039 shares during the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,276,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. 5.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

