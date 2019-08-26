Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Given a $11.00 Price Target by Pivotal Research Analysts

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) has been given a $11.00 price target by analysts at Pivotal Research in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Pivotal Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Tilly’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. B. Riley set a $14.00 price objective on Tilly’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Tilly’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Tilly’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.40.

TLYS traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,050. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $266.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.04. Tilly’s has a 52-week low of $7.62 and a 52-week high of $25.46.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $460.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 272.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tilly’s will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $25,621.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,375 shares in the company, valued at $159,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Henry bought 12,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $100,952.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,548.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLYS. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Tilly’s by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Tilly’s by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,411,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,325,000 after buying an additional 110,932 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 4,900.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 12.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 39,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 157.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

