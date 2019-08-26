Tiger Global Management Llc Buys 312,954 Shares of Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 312,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $4,688,050.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tiger Global Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sunrun alerts:

On Monday, August 19th, Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 236,781 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.71 per share, with a total value of $3,719,829.51.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 640,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.78 per share, with a total value of $10,099,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 728,798 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.52 per share, with a total value of $11,310,944.96.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 102,626 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.48 per share, with a total value of $1,896,528.48.

On Friday, June 28th, Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 866,725 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.59 per share, with a total value of $16,112,417.75.

On Monday, June 24th, Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 259,491 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.69 per share, with a total value of $4,849,886.79.

On Friday, June 21st, Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 1,016,343 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.62 per share, with a total value of $18,924,306.66.

On Wednesday, June 19th, Tiger Global Management Llc bought 170,696 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.82 per share, with a total value of $3,041,802.72.

NASDAQ RUN traded up $0.52 on Monday, reaching $15.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,257,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 66.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.66. Sunrun Inc has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $21.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.34 and a 200-day moving average of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.78 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun Inc will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 222.9% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,235 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,805 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Sunrun in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital set a $24.00 target price on Sunrun and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunrun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Sunrun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.19.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.