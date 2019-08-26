Thunder Token Market Capitalization Achieves $11.39 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 26th. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $11.39 million and $601,353.00 worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thunder Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Upbit. During the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $514.58 or 0.05012433 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00044966 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000202 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Thunder Token

Thunder Token is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2019. Thunder Token's total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,901,919,605 coins. Thunder Token's official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token's official website is www.thundercore.com .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Thunder Token Coin Trading

Thunder Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Huobi Global, Upbit, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

