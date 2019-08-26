Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 17,882 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 412,363 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,882 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $5,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 88.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.9% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 68,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 88,466 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 16.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Viavi Solutions news, CFO Amar Maletira sold 14,844 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $204,698.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 254,526 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,913.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 22,109 shares of company stock worth $302,727 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

VIAV traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.51. 670,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,109,290. Viavi Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $15.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $16.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viavi Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

