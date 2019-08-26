Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,286 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXIM. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.5% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 7,859,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $417,880,000 after buying an additional 37,688 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,250,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,856,000 after buying an additional 1,160,574 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,765,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,218,000 after buying an additional 59,594 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 29.8% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,507,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,472,000 after buying an additional 804,734 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 36.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,718,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,362,000 after buying an additional 462,950 shares during the period. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

MXIM has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $61.00 price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

MXIM traded up $0.54 on Monday, hitting $52.69. The company had a trading volume of 33,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.18. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.64 and a 52-week high of $65.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.38.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 35.76% and a return on equity of 37.75%. The business had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Maxim Integrated Products’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Maxim Integrated Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.72%.

In related news, VP Vivek Jain sold 12,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $696,550.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 6,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total transaction of $346,042.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,358 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,470 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

Featured Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.