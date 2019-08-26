Thompson Investment Management Inc. Purchases 10,687 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,244 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 10,687 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises about 1.2% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1,871.4% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 570.8% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.63. 2,237,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,409,576. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $82.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $80.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.19. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $63.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVS. ValuEngine lowered CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Standpoint Research upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.14.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

