Thompson Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 41,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 12.2% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 37,093,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046,115 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,516,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,004,000 after purchasing an additional 957,359 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,555,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,327,000 after purchasing an additional 241,985 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,504,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,754,000 after purchasing an additional 142,400 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,782,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,191,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the period. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KHC traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.57. 3,591,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,261,786. Kraft Heinz Co has a fifty-two week low of $24.89 and a fifty-two week high of $59.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.69.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 43.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.33%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KHC. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 target price on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lowered Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Kraft Heinz from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.45.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

