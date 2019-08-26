TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) PT Set at $9.00 by Oppenheimer

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) has been given a $9.00 price objective by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 226.09% from the stock’s previous close.

TXMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.16.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

Shares of TXMD stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.76. The stock had a trading volume of 93,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,013,976. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29. TherapeuticsMD has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $6.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.90.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 million. TherapeuticsMD had a negative net margin of 913.07% and a negative return on equity of 212.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TherapeuticsMD news, CEO Robert G. Finizio purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $95,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,253,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,015,861.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Finizio purchased 52,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $155,118.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,166,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,773,014.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 160,549 shares of company stock worth $465,467 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXMD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in TherapeuticsMD by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 7,810 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in TherapeuticsMD by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,331,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,662,000 after buying an additional 981,500 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,218,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in TherapeuticsMD by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 143,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 23,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in TherapeuticsMD by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 120,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 60,296 shares during the last quarter. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.