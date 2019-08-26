The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by Premier Asset Management LLC

Premier Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 17,350 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in The Western Union by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,765,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $180,370,000 after purchasing an additional 119,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in The Western Union by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,358,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $80,499,000 after purchasing an additional 179,047 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in The Western Union by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,296,474 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,886,000 after purchasing an additional 450,999 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in The Western Union by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,008,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $59,842,000 after purchasing an additional 138,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in The Western Union by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,369,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,128,000 after purchasing an additional 579,100 shares in the last quarter.

WU has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of The Western Union from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Northcoast Research lowered shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Shares of WU stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.62. 77,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,857,569. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.50. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $22.27.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 309.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

In other news, EVP Richard L. Williams sold 16,000 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $320,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,727.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Molnar sold 15,712 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $316,439.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,947.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,307 shares of company stock worth $1,906,267. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

