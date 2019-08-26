The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:DRI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Brokerages predict that The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:DRI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for The Wendy’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.45. The Wendy’s posted earnings per share of $1.34 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Wendy’s will report full-year earnings of $6.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.74 to $7.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Wendy’s.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion.

DRI stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $120.67. 17,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,119. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.10. The Wendy’s has a 1-year low of $95.83 and a 1-year high of $126.75.

About The Wendy’s

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

