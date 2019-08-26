The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC lessened its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,753 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $7,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,139,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,961,000 after purchasing an additional 11,126,961 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,561,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528,987 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,717,527,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,562,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,113,000 after buying an additional 660,240 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,305,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,295,000 after buying an additional 183,316 shares during the period. 66.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.10.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.58 on Monday, hitting $54.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,221,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,777,964. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.94 and its 200-day moving average is $49.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $44.25 and a 52-week high of $54.82.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

In related news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 30,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $1,519,687.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,875,173.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Francisco Crespo sold 125,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $6,297,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,631 shares in the company, valued at $9,331,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 488,761 shares of company stock worth $25,417,705 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

