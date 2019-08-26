Terracom (ASX:TER) Trading Down 14.8%

Terracom Ltd (ASX:TER)’s share price was down 14.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as A$0.34 ($0.24) and last traded at A$0.35 ($0.24), approximately 382,433 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 146% from the average daily volume of 155,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.41 ($0.29).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$0.51 and a 200-day moving average of A$0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.17 million and a P/E ratio of -115.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 446.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55.

About Terracom (ASX:TER)

TerraCom Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and production of coal in Australia and Mongolia. It explores for hard coking, thermal, and PCI coal. The company primarily focuses on the Northern Galilee project comprising the Hughenden, the Clyde Park coal, and the Pentland projects that are located in the Galilee Basin, Queensland; and the Springsure project, which consists of 11 sub-blocks with a total surface area of approximately 41.42 square kilometers that is located in the Central-Western Bowen basin coal mining district, Queensland.

