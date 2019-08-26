TENA (TENA) One Day Volume Tops $14,912.00

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 26th. During the last seven days, TENA has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. TENA has a market cap of $528,769.00 and $14,912.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TENA token can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00001915 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank and CPDAX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009685 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00250882 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.73 or 0.01292762 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00020134 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00095051 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000410 BTC.

TENA Token Profile

TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,666,573 tokens. TENA’s official message board is medium.com/tenaprotocol . TENA’s official website is tenaprotocol.io . TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol

TENA Token Trading

TENA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TENA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

