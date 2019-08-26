Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Earns “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) in a research report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

TECK has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Teck Resources from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Macquarie began coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a neutral rating for the company. MKM Partners reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teck Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Teck Resources to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Shares of NYSE:TECK traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.64. 2,213,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,706,360. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $25.82.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 8.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

