TEAM (TokenStars) Hits Market Cap of $190,590.00 (TEAM)

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can now be bought for about $0.0161 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z and IDEX. TEAM (TokenStars) has a total market cap of $190,590.00 and $10,950.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded down 17.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Particl (PART) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00016898 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000825 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000131 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) Token Profile

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,847,457 tokens. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenstars . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official website is tokenstars.com/team

TEAM (TokenStars) Token Trading

TEAM (TokenStars) can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEAM (TokenStars) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TEAM (TokenStars) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

