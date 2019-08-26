Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing T cell therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidate includes TC-210, TC-220, TC-410, TC-110 and TC-310 which are in clinical stage. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Tcr2 Therapeutics alerts:

TCRR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.17.

Shares of NASDAQ TCRR opened at $16.83 on Thursday. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.45. The company has a market capitalization of $379.12 million and a P/E ratio of -0.17.

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.11. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tcr2 Therapeutics will post -5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 23.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $694,000. 33.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tcr2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

Featured Story: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tcr2 Therapeutics (TCRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tcr2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tcr2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.