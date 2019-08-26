Target (NYSE:TGT) Given New $107.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $107.00 in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the retailer’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Target from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank upgraded Target from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America set a $105.00 price objective on Target and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Target from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Target has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.37.

Target stock opened at $103.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.84. Target has a 52 week low of $60.15 and a 52 week high of $106.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.87 and a 200-day moving average of $80.90.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.21. Target had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $18.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Target will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Target’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 8,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $736,379.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total value of $413,668.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,561 shares of company stock worth $2,576,357 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, C J Advisory Inc acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

