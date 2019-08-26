Takung Art Co Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Takung Art Co Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 257.1% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSEAMERICAN TKAT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,440. Takung Art has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1.49.

About Takung Art

Takung Art Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates an electronic online platform for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in valuable artwork primarily in the People's Republic of China. Its electronic online platform is located at takungae.com. The company offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access an art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors.

