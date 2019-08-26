Takung Art Co Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Takung Art Co Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 257.1% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NYSEAMERICAN TKAT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,440. Takung Art has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1.49.
About Takung Art
