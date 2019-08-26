Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reissued their outperform rating on shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) in a research note released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a $160.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $150.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Synopsys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America reissued an average rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synopsys from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $137.30.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Shares of SNPS opened at $135.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.60. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $79.14 and a 12 month high of $142.00.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $853.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.03 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Synopsys will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total value of $315,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Walske sold 2,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $310,402.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,368.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,925 shares of company stock worth $4,471,565 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Synopsys by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Synopsys by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 15,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its stake in Synopsys by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 11,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 43,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.