SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) is Shaker Investments LLC OH’s 10th Largest Position

Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the quarter. SYNNEX comprises approximately 2.6% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Shaker Investments LLC OH owned approximately 0.08% of SYNNEX worth $3,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNX traded up $0.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,976. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.92. SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $71.82 and a twelve month high of $109.62. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.15. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Barrington Research set a $118.00 target price on SYNNEX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.57.

In related news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.24, for a total transaction of $37,053.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,161.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Simon Leung sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $100,030.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,337.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,851 shares of company stock worth $479,674. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

