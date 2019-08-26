Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Acquired by Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,053,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Suncor Energy accounts for approximately 2.3% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of Suncor Energy worth $32,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SU shares. GMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine lowered Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.48.

SU stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.21. 1,053,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,404,699. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.81 and a 12-month high of $42.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.08.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.09). Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.321 dividend. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.00%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

