Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Sumo Group PLC (LON:SUMO)’s stock price rose 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 165.33 ($2.16) and last traded at GBX 162 ($2.12), approximately 231,198 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 169,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 161 ($2.10).

SUMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sumo Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sumo Group in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sumo Group in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on shares of Sumo Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sumo Group in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sumo Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 178.80 ($2.34).

Get Sumo Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $243.93 million and a PE ratio of -810.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 160.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 144.97.

In related news, insider David Wilton acquired 235,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.84) per share, for a total transaction of £331,350 ($432,967.46). Also, insider Paul Porter sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.70), for a total value of £1,560,000 ($2,038,416.31).

Sumo Group Company Profile (LON:SUMO)

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides video games in the United Kingdom. The company develops games across a range of console platforms, PC, handheld, and mobile devices. It also offers services to entertainment industry, including games, TV, and film. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Sheffield, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.