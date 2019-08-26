Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.75

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.75 and traded as high as $12.19. Summit State Bank shares last traded at $11.84, with a volume of 2,273 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Summit State Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $72.50 million, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.04 and a 200-day moving average of $11.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSBI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Summit State Bank by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Summit State Bank by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 117,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in Summit State Bank by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 176,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Summit State Bank in the second quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Summit State Bank by 7.7% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 37,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. 14.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit State Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSBI)

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, and Keogh and individual retirement accounts.

