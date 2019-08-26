Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Strongbridge Biopharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the lowest is ($0.28). Strongbridge Biopharma reported earnings of ($0.47) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.98). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.62). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Strongbridge Biopharma.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a return on equity of 49.92% and a net margin of 181.52%.

Several brokerages have commented on SBBP. TheStreet downgraded Strongbridge Biopharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Strongbridge Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.38.

NASDAQ SBBP traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.49. 1,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,844. The company has a market cap of $132.86 million, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.83. Strongbridge Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 290.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,285,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,601 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 951,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 950,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 192,760 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $4,552,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 208.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 112,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

About Strongbridge Biopharma

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency.

