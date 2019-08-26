Stratis Trading Up 6.4% Over Last 7 Days (STRAT)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00003939 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Crex24, Coinrail and Bithumb. Stratis has a market capitalization of $40.66 million and $1.04 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006890 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001170 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000513 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00063723 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded down 81.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (STRAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,461,399 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org . Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com . The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Stratis Coin Trading

Stratis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Upbit, Bittrex, Livecoin, Bithumb, Trade By Trade, LiteBit.eu, Crex24, Cryptopia, Poloniex, HitBTC, Bittylicious, SouthXchange and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

