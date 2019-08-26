Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Trading Up 10.1%

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK)’s share price was up 10.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.86 and last traded at $35.03, approximately 112,880 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 154,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.82.

A number of analysts have commented on STOK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.31.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.58). Research analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Apple Tree Partners Iv, L.P. acquired 1,388,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,002.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 555,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,008.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,668,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,177,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,332,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $729,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,917,000. 10.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001, to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer epilepsy panel testing.

