STEUBEN TR CO H/SH (OTCMKTS:SBHO) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Shares of STEUBEN TR CO H/SH (OTCMKTS:SBHO) rose 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.85 and last traded at $41.85, approximately 200 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.52.

About STEUBEN TR CO H/SH (OTCMKTS:SBHO)

Steuben Trust Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Steuben Trust Company which offers financial and banking services to individuals and businesses primarily in Steuben, Allegany, Livingston, Monroe and Wyoming counties in New York State. Steuben Trust Corporation was founded in 1990 and is based in Hornell, New York.

