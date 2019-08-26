Steem Dollars Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.43 Million (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Steem Dollars coin can now be bought for $0.84 or 0.00008146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX and GOPAX. During the last week, Steem Dollars has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Steem Dollars has a total market cap of $6.43 million and approximately $19,429.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,318.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.33 or 0.02999189 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001759 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $72.66 or 0.00704499 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007320 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003696 BTC.

Steem Dollars Coin Profile

Steem Dollars (SBD) is a coin. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 7,651,919 coins. Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

Steem Dollars can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, OpenLedger DEX, Poloniex, HitBTC, GOPAX and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

