Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Stock Holdings Lessened by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $4,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 72.1% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 25.0% during the second quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 120,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,220,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

In other news, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 9,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $1,487,744.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,903,434.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.06.

Shares of NYSE:SWK traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $131.70. The stock had a trading volume of 29,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,047. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.18. The company has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.41 and a fifty-two week high of $155.22.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.39%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.