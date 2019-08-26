STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STAA shares. BidaskClub cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $43.00) on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STAA. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.70. 2,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,339. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.29 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.72. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.10 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 12.81%. On average, research analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

