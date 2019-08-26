SportyCo (SPF) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $62.00

SportyCo (CURRENCY:SPF) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. SportyCo has a total market cap of $45,603.00 and approximately $62.00 worth of SportyCo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SportyCo token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC, OKEx and Kucoin. Over the last seven days, SportyCo has traded 52.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00251973 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.42 or 0.01291931 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00020310 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00094988 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000412 BTC.

SportyCo Profile

SportyCo was first traded on September 27th, 2017. SportyCo’s total supply is 70,673,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,587,326 tokens. SportyCo’s official website is www.sportyco.io . SportyCo’s official Twitter account is @sportyfi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SportyCo is /r/SportyFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SportyCo is news.sportyco.io

SportyCo Token Trading

SportyCo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC, Coinbe, OKEx, ChaoEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SportyCo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SportyCo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SportyCo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

