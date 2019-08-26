Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Brokerages expect Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) to post sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. Spirit Airlines reported sales of $904.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full year sales of $3.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $3.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Spirit Airlines.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SAVE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $56.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James set a $65.00 price target on shares of Spirit Airlines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Spirit Airlines stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.52. 33,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,680. Spirit Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $37.11 and a fifty-two week high of $65.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.04.

In other news, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.92 per share, with a total value of $104,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $34,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,051 shares of company stock worth $211,885 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 20.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 1.1% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 12.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines during the first quarter worth $26,000.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit Airlines (SAVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.