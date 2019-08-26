SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Purchased by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,375,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 239,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,564,000 after acquiring an additional 10,175 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 43,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 247,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.13. 44,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,105. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.24. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $30.94 and a 1-year high of $37.05.

