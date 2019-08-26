Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Director John F. Sammons, Jr. Purchases 1,500 Shares

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Director John F. Sammons, Jr. purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.18 per share, with a total value of $49,770.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Southside Bancshares stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,037. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $37.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.75.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $55.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 58.77%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBSI. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Southside Bancshares by 276.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 43,489 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Southside Bancshares by 5.2% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $2,331,000. Creative Planning raised its position in Southside Bancshares by 27.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 80,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Southside Bancshares by 15.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares in the last quarter. 52.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SBSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. BidaskClub raised Southside Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

