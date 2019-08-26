Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.22.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Southern in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Southern from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Southern from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Get Southern alerts:

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $107,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,802. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark A. Crosswhite sold 267,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $14,554,193.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,727 shares in the company, valued at $6,842,063.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 765,761 shares of company stock worth $42,205,297. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Southern by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 14.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,918,000 after buying an additional 15,834 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Southern by 4.0% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 71,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 4.7% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 66,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 2.3% during the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 62,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SO traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.10. 1,329,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,449,994. The stock has a market cap of $60.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.50. Southern has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $58.84.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 20.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Southern will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 80.78%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.