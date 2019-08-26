Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Takes Position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 43,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 96,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. increased its holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 5,289 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 30,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,260,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the period.

Shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.02. 40 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,685. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.82. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $27.38 and a one year high of $32.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

