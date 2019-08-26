Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Takes Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 28,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,879,000. Home Depot accounts for about 1.7% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other news, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total transaction of $31,848,416.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 496,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,725,760.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total value of $2,024,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,123 shares in the company, valued at $18,511,266.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,122 shares of company stock worth $47,516,807 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

HD traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $218.40. 1,614,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,253,023. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $222.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 1,179.69% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $30.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.01%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.11.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.