Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 921 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $14.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,165.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,384. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $970.11 and a 1-year high of $1,289.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,170.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,156.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market cap of $802.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $11.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 52.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Pivotal Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,287.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,378.93.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 39 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,100.00, for a total value of $42,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,200.74, for a total transaction of $66,040.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,887.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,758 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

