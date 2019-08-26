Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Makes New Investment in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,378 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,416,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,410,584,000 after buying an additional 353,754 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $918,305,000. Ronna Sue Cohen grew its position in shares of 3M by 20,703.2% in the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,685,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 2,672,577 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of 3M by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,556,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $487,042,000 after buying an additional 90,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,296,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $398,105,000 after buying an additional 312,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $156.49. 896,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,934,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.93. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $155.27 and a 52 week high of $219.75. The company has a market cap of $92.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.20.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. 3M had a return on equity of 55.05% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.44 dividend. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.07%.

In other 3M news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total value of $177,216.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America dropped their price target on 3M from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on 3M from $201.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on 3M from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.98 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.54.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.