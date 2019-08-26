Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Invests $2.30 Million in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,528 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 173.5% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon acquired 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $100,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,548. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NSC traded up $2.58 on Monday, reaching $171.86. The stock had a trading volume of 44,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,790. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12-month low of $138.65 and a 12-month high of $211.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.55.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.07). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.54%.

NSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cascend Securities lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $198.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.83.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

