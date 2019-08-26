Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys Shares of 4,028 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,208.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 10,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 66.7% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 111,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,520,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $2.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $271.53. The company had a trading volume of 27,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,394. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.34 and a 52 week high of $305.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TMO. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.17.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total transaction of $670,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,739,380.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.83, for a total value of $14,241,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,193 shares in the company, valued at $97,466,832.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,775 shares of company stock worth $14,986,676. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

See Also: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.