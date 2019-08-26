Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires New Position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Lourd Capital LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in CME Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 5,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in CME Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in CME Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 22,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 4,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.26, for a total transaction of $815,374.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,865,685.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.46, for a total transaction of $318,690.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,068.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,271 shares of company stock valued at $15,290,370. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CME. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded up $3.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $214.56. The company had a trading volume of 29,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,990. CME Group Inc has a twelve month low of $161.05 and a twelve month high of $217.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $206.79 and its 200 day moving average is $187.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. CME Group had a net margin of 39.36% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.99%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

